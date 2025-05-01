Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 168Multiple Choice

Find the integral: x2dx\displaystyle \int x^{\sqrt{2}}\,dx