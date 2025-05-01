Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
169 of 0
Problem 169Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral by using an appropriate substitution and known integral formulas.
x2x2+6x+10dx\int\frac{x^2}{\sqrt{x^2 + 6x + 10}}\;dx