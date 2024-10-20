Given the derivative ﻿ f ′ ( x ) = 8 cos ⁡ x − 4 sin ⁡ 2 x f^{\prime}(x)=8\cos x-4\sin2x f′(x)=8cosx−4sin2x﻿ on the interval ﻿ [ 0 , 2 π ] [0, 2\pi] [0,2π]﻿, identify the x x -coordinates of the local maxima and minima of ﻿ f f f﻿, as well as the intervals where ﻿ f f f﻿ is increasing or decreasing.