A farmer is monitoring the growth of a crop over a 120 120 -day period. The height of the crop in centimeters is given by the function ﻿ h ( t ) = { 9 5 t 2 , if 0 ≤ t < 60 − 9 5 ( t 2 − 240 t + 120 ) , if 60 ≤ t < 120 h(t)=\begin{cases}\frac95t^2,\text{ if }0\le t<60\\ -\frac95\left(t^2-240t+120\right),\text{if }60\le t<120\end{cases} h(t)={59​t2, if 0≤t<60−59​(t2−240t+120),if 60≤t<120​﻿ , where t t is the time in days since initially planting their crops. When is the growth rate of the crop at a maximum?