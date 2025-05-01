Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 286Multiple Choice

Determine whether the statement is true or false.
sec1x=O(2)\sec^{-1}x = O(2)