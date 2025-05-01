Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically

Determine whether the statement is true or false.
1x6=O(1x4+1x6)\frac{1}{x^6}=O\left(\frac{1}{x^4}+\frac{1}{x^6}\right)