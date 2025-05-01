Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
8. Definite Integrals

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
70 of 0
Problem 70Multiple Choice

Let y=x39+t2dt\displaystyle y=\int_{x}^3\sqrt{9 + t^2}\,dt. Compute dydx\displaystyle\frac{dy}{dx}.