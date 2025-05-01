Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
8. Definite Integrals

Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
69 of 0
Problem 69Multiple Choice

Let y=1x3+sin4tdt y = \int_{1}^{x} \sqrt{3 + \sin^4 t} \, dt . What is dydx \frac{dy}{dx} ?