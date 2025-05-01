Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
297 of 0
Problem 297Multiple Choice

Compare the growth rates as xx\to\infty of the functions f(x)=x2f(x)=x^2 and g(x)=x2+3xg(x)=x^2+3x.