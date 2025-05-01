Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically

Determine which function grows faster as xx\to\infty: f(x)=sin1(3x)f(x)=\sin^{-1}\!\left(\tfrac{3}{x}\right) or g(x)=3xg(x)=\tfrac{3}{x}