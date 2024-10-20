Let f ( x ) f\left(x\right) be a function defined for all x x . If lim ⁡ x → 0 f ( x ) = 3 2 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}}\text{ }f\left(x\right)=\frac32 , what is the limit of f ( x ) ⋅ cos ⁡ ( 2 x ) x − 2 \frac{f\left(x\right)\cdot\cos\left(2x\right)}{x-2} as x → 0 x\to0 ?