Let f ( x ) f\left(x\right) be a function defined for all x x . If lim ⁡ x → 0 f ( x ) = − 1 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to0}}\text{ }f\left(x\right)=-1 , what is the limit of 2 x + f ( x ) 2x+f\left(x\right) as x → 0 x\to0 ?