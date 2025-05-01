Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1. Limits and Continuity

Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 312Multiple Choice

As xx\to\infty, which function (if any) grows faster: f(x)=log2xf(x)=\log_2 x or g(x)=lnxg(x)=\ln x?