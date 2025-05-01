Skip to main content
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
Finding Limits Algebraically: Videos & Practice Problems

Determine whether the function f(x)=(54)xf(x)=\left(\tfrac{5}{4}\right)^x grows faster than exe^x as xx\to\infty.