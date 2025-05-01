A cylindrical tank with a radius of 4 m 4 \text{ m} and height 5 m 5 \text{ m} is filled with water. How much work is required to pump all the water to a height 7 m 7 \text{ m} above the bottom of the tank? Round your answer to the nearest MJ \text{MJ} . (Use ρ = 1000 kg/m 3 \rho = 1000 \text{ kg/m}^3 , g = 9.8 m/s 2 g = 9.8 \text{ m/s}^2 ).