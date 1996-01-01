A spherical chemical tank has an inner radius of 6 m 6\text{ m} . Its lowest point is 1 m 1\text{ m} above the ground. The tank is filled by a pipe at its lowest point. If the tank is initially empty, how much work is required to fill the tank with a liquid of density 1200 kg/m 3 1200\,\text{ kg/m}^3 ? Neglect the volume of the inflow pipe. Use g = 9.8 m/s 2 g=9.8\,\text{ m/s}^2 .