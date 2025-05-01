A particle's velocity is given by v = 3 t + 4 v=\frac{3}{t+4} ( m / s \mathrm{m} / \mathrm{s} ) for 2 ≤ t ≤ 8 2 \leq t \leq 8 . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into n = 3 n = 3 subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.