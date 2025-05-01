A particle's velocity is given by v = 5 t + 2 v =5\sqrt{t+2} ( f t / s \mathrm{ft} / \mathrm{s} ) for 1 ≤ t ≤ 16 1 \leq t \leq 16 . Approximate the displacement of the particle over this interval by dividing it into n = 5 n = 5 subintervals and using the left endpoint of each subinterval for the rectangle heights.