Mark owns an electric vehicle with a dashboard monitor that displays the driving range based on battery charge. The number of miles you can drive with ﻿ c c c﻿ kWh of battery charge remaining is given as ﻿ r ( c ) = 60 c − 30.5 c 2 + 14.2 c 3 − 2.1 c 4 r\left(c\right)=60c-30.5c^2+14.2c^3-2.1c^4 r(c)=60c−30.5c2+14.2c3−2.1c4﻿ for 0 ≤ c ≤ 3.5 0\le c\le3.5 . Graph and interpret the energy efficiency function, r ( c ) c \frac{r\left(c\right)}{c} using a graphing calculator.