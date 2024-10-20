A basketball is shot vertically upward with an initial velocity of ﻿ v 0 ft/s v_0\text{ ft/s} v0​ ft/s﻿ from a player's hand. The height of the basketball above the ground after ﻿ t t t﻿ seconds is given by ﻿ s ( t ) = − 16 t 2 + v 0 t s(t)=-16t^2+v_0t s(t)=−16t2+v0​t﻿. If the basketball reaches a peak height of ﻿ 64 ft 64\text{ ft} 64 ft﻿, what was the initial velocity?