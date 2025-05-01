Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
77 of 0
Problem 77Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 42dx2x\displaystyle \int_{-4}^{-2} \frac{dx}{2x}