Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
8. Definite Integrals

Introduction to Definite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
78 of 0
Problem 78Multiple Choice

Compute ln5ln10cothxdx\displaystyle \int_{\ln 5}^{\ln 10} \coth x\,dx.