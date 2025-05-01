Skip to main content
8. Definite Integrals
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Problem 77Multiple Choice

Determine whether the following statement is true or false:
ln2xdx=xln2xx+C\displaystyle \int \ln{2x} \, dx = x \ln{2x} - x + C