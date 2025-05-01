Skip to main content
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 76Multiple Choice

Find a function ff satisfying f(x)=4e3+2xf(t)dt\displaystyle f(x) = 4e^{3}+\int_{2}^{x} f(t)\,dt.