Find an upper bound for the absolute error in the approximation of ∫ 2 3 ln ( x 2 + 1 ) d x \int_2^3\ln\left({x^2+1}\right)\,dx using the Trapezoid Rule with n = 20 n = 20 subintervals. Use the fact that ∣ f ′ ′ ( x ) ∣ ≤ 6 25 |f^{\prime\prime}(x)| \leq \frac{6}{25} on [ 2 , 3 ] [2,3] .