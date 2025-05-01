Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Learn ConceptsPracticeWorksheet
59 of 0
Problem 59Multiple Choice

Let RR be the region in the first quadrant bounded by the curves y=1xy = \frac{1}{x}, y=0y = 0, and x=1x = 1, and extending to xx\to\infty. Find the volume of the solid obtained by revolving RR about the yy-axis.