Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
58 of 0
Problem 58Multiple Choice

Consider the region in the first quadrant bounded above by y=cscxy=\csc x, below by y=cotxy=\cot x, and between the vertical lines x=0x=0 and x=π2x=\frac{\pi}{2}. Do the inner and outer surfaces of the solid formed when this region is revolved about the xx-axis have infinite area?