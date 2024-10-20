Consider the function f ( x ) = − 2 x 2 + 4 x + 1 f\left(x\right)=-2x^2+4x+1 on the interval [ − 1 , 2 ] \left\lbrack-1,2\right\rbrack . Find the critical points of f f and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of f f on the specified interval (if there are any).