Consider the function f ( x ) = x 9 − x 2 f\left(x\right)=x\sqrt{9-x^2} on the interval [ − 3 , 3 ] \left\lbrack-3,3\right\rbrack . Find the critical points of f f and use the First Derivative Test to classify these points. Then, determine the absolute maximum and minimum values of f f on the specified interval (if there are any).