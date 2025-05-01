Skip to main content
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
The First Derivative Test
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives

The First Derivative Test: Videos & Practice Problems

Is f(x)=x3+2lnxf(x)=\sqrt{x^3+2\ln{x}} one-to-one?