12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 61Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 012x1x4dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\)_0^1 \(\frac{2x}{\sqrt{1 - x^4}\)} dx .