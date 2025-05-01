Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 55Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 12dxxx21{\displaystyle\int_1^2\frac{dx}{x\sqrt{x^2-1}}}.