12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 82Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: e4x+3e2x+2e2x+3dx{{\(\displaystyle\[\int\]\frac{e^{4x}\)+3e^{2x}+2}{e^{2x}+3}dx}}