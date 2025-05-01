Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
83 of 0
Problem 83Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: cosxsin2xsinx6dx\(\displaystyle\) \(\int\) \(\frac{\cos{x}\)}{\(\sin\)^2{x}-\(\sin{x}\)-6}dx