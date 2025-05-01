Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 − 25 x 2 + 2 x − 15 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2-25}{x^2+2x-15} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 2 ( x − 3 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{2}{\left(x-3\right)^2}

f ′ ′ ( x ) = − 4 ( x − 3 ) 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{4}{\left(x-3\right)^3}