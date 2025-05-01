Graph the function f ( x ) = 1 x 2 − 4 f\left(x\right)=\frac{1}{x^2-4} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = − 2 x ( x 2 − 4 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-\frac{2x}{\left(x^2-4\right)^2}

f ′ ′ ( x ) = 2 ( 3 x 2 + 4 ) ( x 2 − 4 ) 3 f^{\prime\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{2\left(3x^2+4\right)}{\left(x^2-4\right)^3}