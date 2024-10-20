Graph the function f ( x ) = x 3 − x 2 − 4 2 x − x 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^3-x^2-4}{2x-x^2} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = − 1 + 2 x 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=-1+\frac{2}{x^2}