Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 − x + 2 x − 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2-x+2}{x-2} . The first and second derivatives are given.

f ′ ( x ) = x ( x − 4 ) ( x − 2 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{x\left(x-4\right)}{\left(x-2\right)^2}