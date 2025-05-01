Skip to main content
Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

165 of 0
Problem 165Multiple Choice

Evaluate the indefinite integral: (1+cot2x)dx\displaystyle \int (1+\cot^2 x)\,dx