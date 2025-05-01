Skip to main content
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite Integrals
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals

Problem 166Multiple Choice

Find the indefinite integral: (1tan2x)dx\int (1 - \tan^2 x)\,dx