Graph the function f ( x ) = tan ⁡ − 1 ( x 3 2 ) f\left(x\right)=\tan^{-1}\left(\frac{x^3}{\sqrt2}\right) . The first and second derivative are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 6 x 2 2 ( 2 + x 6 ) f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{6x^2}{\sqrt2\left(2+x^6\right)}