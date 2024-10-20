Graph the function f ( x ) = x 2 + 14 4 x + 1 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2+14}{4x+1} . The first and second derivative are given.

f ′ ( x ) = 4 x 2 + 2 x − 56 ( 4 x + 1 ) 2 f^{\prime}\left(x\right)=\frac{4x^2+2x-56}{\left(4x+1\right)^2}