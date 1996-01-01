A trench filled with water has a triangular cross-section with a base of 1 m 1 \text{ m} , a height of 0.5 m 0.5\text{ m} , and a length of 4 m 4\text{ m} . The trench is emptied by pumping the water up to the top of the trench and out of it. How much work is required to empty the trench? (Use ρ = 1000 kg/m 3 \rho=1000\text{ kg/m}^3 , and g = 9.8 g = 9.8 m/s 2 \text{m/s}^2 .)