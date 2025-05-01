A mining company needs to lift a mineral sample located 3 mi 3~\text{mi} below the Earth's surface. The gravitational force on the sample at any point below the surface is directly proportional to its distance from the Earth's center. The sample weighs 200 lb 200~\text{lb} at the surface. Given that the Earth's radius is 4000 mi 4000~\text{mi} , calculate the work required to raise the sample from 3 mi 3~\text{mi} below the surface up to the surface. Express your answer in lb-mi \text{lb-mi} , rounded to 2 2 decimal places.