10. Physics Applications of Integrals
Work
An inverted right circular conical reservoir, vertex down, has a height of 12 ft12~\text{ft} and a top radius of 4 ft4~\text{ft}. It is filled with oil whose weight-density is 58 lb/ft358~\text{lb/ft}^3. How much work is required to pump all the oil up to a discharge point located 3 ft3~\text{ft} above the rim of the reservoir?