An inverted right circular conical reservoir, vertex down, has a height of 12 ft 12~\text{ft} and a top radius of 4 ft 4~\text{ft} . It is filled with oil whose weight-density is 58 lb/ft 3 58~\text{lb/ft}^3 . How much work is required to pump all the oil up to a discharge point located 3 ft 3~\text{ft} above the rim of the reservoir?