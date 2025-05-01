Skip to main content
0. Functions
Exponential Functions
0. Functions

Exponential Functions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
46 of 0
Problem 46Multiple Choice

A medication's effectiveness decreases by 40%40\% each day. If the initial effectiveness is 60 60 units, after how many days will the effectiveness drop to 10 10 units? Round your answer to one decimal place.