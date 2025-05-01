Skip to main content
Substitution
Substitution: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 81Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral by using a trigonometric substitution: 022dx(1x2)72{{\(\displaystyle\]\int\)_0^{\(\frac{\sqrt2}{2}\)}\(\frac{dx}{(1-x^2)^{\frac72}\)}}}