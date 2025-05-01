Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Techniques of Integration
Partial Fractions
12. Techniques of Integration

Partial Fractions: Videos & Practice Problems

Video LessonsPracticeWorksheet
75 of 0
Problem 75Multiple Choice

Evaluate the integral: 3x4x3+x2+x+1dx \displaystyle \displaystyle \int \displaystyle \displaystyle \frac{3x^4}{x^3 + x^2 + x + 1} dx