12. Techniques of Integration
Improper Integrals
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals

Problem 48 Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 641dxx13{\displaystyle\int_{-64}^1\frac{dx}{x^{\frac13}}}.