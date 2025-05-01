Skip to main content
12. Techniques of Integration

Improper Integrals: Videos & Practice Problems

Problem 49Multiple Choice

Evaluate the improper integral 18tan1x1+x2dx\displaystyle \int_1^{\infty} \frac{8 \tan^{-1} x}{1 + x^2} \, dx.